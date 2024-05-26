Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $125.01 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.12 and a 200 day moving average of $174.04.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

