Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 729 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,118 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $163.26 and a one year high of $280.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

