Wells Fargo & Company Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $300.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.94.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $272.29 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.60. The firm has a market cap of $263.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $4,506,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,371,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500,536.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,344 shares of company stock worth $184,877,874 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

