Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,250.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,123.49.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $366.35 and a 12-month high of $1,064.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $893.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $704.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.