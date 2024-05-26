WAX Achieves Market Cap of $221.44 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $221.44 million and $2.79 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,187,327,127 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,383,021 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,186,912,465.126215 with 3,448,968,362.66972 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06484622 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,837,251.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

