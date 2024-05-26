Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $1,944,600.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $65.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.85.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 788,544 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,447,000 after purchasing an additional 529,402 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 649.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 531,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,999,000 after buying an additional 460,833 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Walmart by 591.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,682,841 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,527 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 225.0% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Walmart by 198.3% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 387,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,303,000 after acquiring an additional 257,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.01.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
