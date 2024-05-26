Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Major Shareholder Buys $1,217,000.00 in Stock

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,907,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,768,863.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corvex Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vestis alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Corvex Management Lp acquired 116,044 shares of Vestis stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $1,460,993.96.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Corvex Management Lp bought 622,346 shares of Vestis stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $6,491,068.78.

On Monday, May 6th, Corvex Management Lp purchased 1,828,009 shares of Vestis stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86.

Vestis Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VSTS opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. Vestis Co. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $22.37.

Vestis Announces Dividend

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSTS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VSTS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $302,586,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $72,529,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at $56,431,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at $48,292,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vestis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.