Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,609,000 after buying an additional 2,961,726 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,101,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 45,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,996,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,217 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,803,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,733,000 after purchasing an additional 369,182 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.20. 5,688,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,937,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

