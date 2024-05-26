V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $9.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a sell rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.44.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. V.F. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

