V.F. Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for V.F. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

View Our Latest Report on VFC

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. V.F. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.