USDX [Kava] One Day Volume Reaches $283,201.34 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001193 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $91.84 million and $283,201.34 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,002.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $491.09 or 0.00711750 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00058281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00091799 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

