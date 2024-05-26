UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 774.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,343 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,011,150 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,014,002,000 after buying an additional 862,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.66 on Friday, hitting $508.17. 2,528,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,318. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $467.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $489.23 and its 200 day moving average is $510.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

