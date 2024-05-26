UBS Group Raises Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $200.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised Dycom Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.86.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DY opened at $179.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $78.42 and a one year high of $181.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.63.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

