UBS Group Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $201.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $191.00 to $201.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $167.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a twelve month low of $79.76 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.36 and its 200 day moving average is $143.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

