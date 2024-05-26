Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. Triumph Group’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $13.98 on Friday. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

