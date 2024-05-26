Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) Insider Buys A$198,400.00 in Stock

Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ – Get Free Report) insider John Eales bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$198,400.00 ($132,266.67).

Trajan Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.74.

Trajan Group Company Profile

Trajan Group Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes analytical and life science products and devices in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Japan, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It operates through Analytical Products and Life Science Solutions segments.

