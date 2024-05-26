Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$25.69.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

TXG stock opened at C$20.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$22.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C($0.21). Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of C$384.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.5906363 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$49,843.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,491 shares of company stock valued at $69,576 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Torex Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.