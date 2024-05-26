Toncoin Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.30 or 0.00009167 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $21.51 billion and approximately $108.30 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011326 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,736.20 or 0.99991627 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011510 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.95 or 0.00119219 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,106,987,181 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,106,971,278.812155 with 3,474,677,765.4355173 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.37279004 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 369 active market(s) with $133,891,075.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

