Toast’s (TOST) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Toast alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Toast

Toast Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Toast has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at $579,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at $579,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,760 in the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Toast by 8,181.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.