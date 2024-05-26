The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE DIS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,451,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,550,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average is $103.04. The company has a market capitalization of $185.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

