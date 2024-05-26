The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

TD stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $56.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

