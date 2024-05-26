The Goldman Sachs Group Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,123.49.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $893.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $704.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $366.35 and a twelve month high of $1,064.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.53.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1,190.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,621,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

