The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,203,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,203,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,366 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,835. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $5.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.61. 1,311,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.34. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

