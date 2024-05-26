Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Major Shareholder Acquires $42,854.00 in Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,548,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,839,423. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 12,857 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $91,284.70.

On Monday, March 25th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 4,580 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $31,602.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 5,250 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $32,865.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 20,342 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $116,152.82.

Team Stock Performance

NYSE TISI opened at $7.76 on Friday. Team, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Team ( NYSE:TISI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $214.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Team in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Further Reading

