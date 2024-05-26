Team Hewins LLC Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,206,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,557. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,856 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.