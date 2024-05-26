Team Hewins LLC Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.51. 2,282,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,826,851. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

