Team Hewins LLC Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.4 %

CNI traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.91. 479,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.88 and a 200 day moving average of $124.99.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

