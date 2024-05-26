Team Hewins LLC Purchases Shares of 10,776 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.31. 166,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,472. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.1116 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

