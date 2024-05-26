Team Hewins LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.40.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,821. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.09 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

