Team Hewins LLC Invests $269,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 96.9% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOOV traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.30. The company had a trading volume of 59,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,811. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.18. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.37 and a 52 week high of $180.98.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
