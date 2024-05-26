Team Hewins LLC Invests $269,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 96.9% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.30. The company had a trading volume of 59,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,811. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.18. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.37 and a 52 week high of $180.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.