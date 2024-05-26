Team Hewins LLC Invests $242,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.00. 790,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,060. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $287.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.43 and its 200-day moving average is $237.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.