Team Hewins LLC Invests $226,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,959 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after acquiring an additional 197,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,866 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,605,000 after acquiring an additional 998,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,563,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,731. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $166.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,019,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $112,173,482.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,971,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.