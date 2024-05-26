Team Hewins LLC Invests $222,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,221 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. 40,840,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,966,092. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.