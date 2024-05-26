Team Hewins LLC Buys Shares of 549 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Gartner by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $439.04. The company had a trading volume of 362,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,826. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,488,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,549 shares of company stock worth $13,142,472. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

