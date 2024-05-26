Team Hewins LLC Buys Shares of 23,063 Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,967.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,150 shares of company stock valued at $148,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

RC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. 938,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,186. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.34 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.37%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.53%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

