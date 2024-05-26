TD Cowen Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $270.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $210.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $232.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $241.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.66.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,668 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,227,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

