TCW Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Henry Schein by 22.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.72. 458,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

