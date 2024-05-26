TCW Group Inc. Sells 229,774 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,774 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,728,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 33,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $994,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 170,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 37,034 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IRT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,759. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile



Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

