TCW Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,690,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after buying an additional 521,456 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,893,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,792,000 after acquiring an additional 275,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,811,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,134,000 after acquiring an additional 44,826 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.5 %

TTWO stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,490. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.