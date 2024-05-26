TCW Group Inc. Invests $785,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,710. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

