TCW Group Inc. Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 741,933 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RITM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 10.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Rithm Capital stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.02. 2,124,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,307. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RITM. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.32.

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

