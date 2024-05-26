TCW Group Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 98,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 28,027 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Arcosa by 22.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 224.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,456. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.69. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACA. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

