TCW Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,679,000 after buying an additional 885,199 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,974,000 after acquiring an additional 812,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,404,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,712,000 after purchasing an additional 79,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. 3,489,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,000. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

