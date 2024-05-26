TCW Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,799,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 251.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Duke Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after buying an additional 89,259 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.17. 1,864,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $104.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.85.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

