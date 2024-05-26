TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Redwood Trust worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,279,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,898 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,246,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,015,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1,944.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 976,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 928,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. 980,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,593. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $829.90 million, a PE ratio of 89.71 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.29%.

RWT has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.66.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

