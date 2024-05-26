TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,724 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 15,619 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NOV by 1,306.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.24. 1,706,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 8.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

