TCW Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,670 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after buying an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,352,000 after buying an additional 604,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,005,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,711,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,305,000 after buying an additional 133,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in American International Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,065,000 after buying an additional 290,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.06.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.03. 2,045,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

