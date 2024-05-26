Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) & Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Critical Comparison

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Northwest Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $16.45 billion 1.09 $2.74 billion $0.69 6.55 Northwest Bancshares $701.74 million 2.01 $134.96 million $1.03 10.77

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 15.61% 13.80% 0.76% Northwest Bancshares 17.84% 8.77% 0.93%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Northwest Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northwest Bancshares 1 1 0 0 1.50

Northwest Bancshares has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.81%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Volatility and Risk

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, and group and health insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. In addition, the company offers financial services, that includes asset management, transactional banking, corporate finance, financing, markets, trade finance, market information and research services to large corporations; cash management solutions; and various corporate banking services to small and medium-sized companies and large corporates, as well as private banking services. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loan products comprising one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, shorter term consumer loans, and loans collateralized by multi-family residential and commercial real estate; home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial business and real estate loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, sales finance loans, unsecured personal loans, credit card loans, and loans secured by investment accounts, as well as investment management and trust services. The company operates community banking locations in Pennsylvania, Western New York, Eastern Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

