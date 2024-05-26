StockNews.com Upgrades Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

NYSE AHH opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.59). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $46,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,491.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,318.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,491.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $74,291. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 346,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 168,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 77,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 120,132 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 80,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 24,886 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

