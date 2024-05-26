StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of BLPH opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $690,995.00, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $7.51.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
